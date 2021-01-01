Elegant Lighting 1206D35 Madison 35" 12 Light Crystal Chandelier Golden Iron Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting 1206D35 Madison 35" 12 Light Crystal Chandelier Madison features hand polished clear crystal faceted spheres that hang like gems from a forged iron grid pattern. The circle meets the square in an explosion of reflection.Features:Elegant patterned metal cut-out drum style shadeRoyal cut faceted spheres in your choice of color options: clear, golden teak, or silver shadowDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaRecommended for use in dry locationsRequires (12) 60 watt incandescent candelabra (E12) base bulbLED compatibleDimensions:Height: 28"Width: 35.5"Wire Length: 96"Chain Length: 60"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 12Voltage: 110v, 125vWattage: 720Watts Per Bulb: 60 Golden Iron