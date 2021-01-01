Newport Brass 1200C Metropole Double Handle Widespread Lavatory Faucet with Metal Lever Handles Satin Brass (PVD) Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double

Newport Brass 1200C Metropole Double Handle Widespread Lavatory Faucet with Metal Lever Handles Newport Brass 1200C Features: Faucet body constructed of solid brass Double handle operation - handles rest on quarter-turn washerless ceramic disc valve cartridges Spout assembly with integral supply hoses Pop-up drain with tail piece included Brass valve included ADA Compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act for bathroom faucets WaterSense Certified - uses at least 30% less water than standard 2.2 GPM faucets, while still meeting strict performance guide lines Covered under Newport Brass's 10 year limited warranty Newport Brass 1200C Specifications: Overall Height: 6" (counter top to the highest part of the faucet) Spout Height: 4-5/16" (counter top to the spout outlet) Spout Reach: 5-13/16" (center of the faucet base to the center of spout outlet) Mounting Type: Widespread Number of Holes Required: 3 Faucet Centers: 8" to 20" (distance between handle installation holes) Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons per minute 2 handles included with faucet Double Handle Satin Brass (PVD)