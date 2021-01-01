Crane 1200-Watt Electric Heater, Black (EE-6490)

Warming Hearts and Toes AlikeWarm up your space in style with the Crane Personal Ceramic Heater. Featuring an ultra-compact design and built-in fan for quick and efficient heat circulation when you need it, Crane Personal Ceramic Heaters are the ideal addition to any room where you need extra warmth. This safe and easy to use unit has Low and High settings and sleek aluminum brushed housing for an upscale design to complement any Room’s Decor. The extra small dimensions make this heater very portable and perfect for smaller rooms and spaces. ddition to any room where you need extra warmth. This safe and easy to use unit has Low and High settings and sleek aluminum brushed housing for an upscale design to complement any Room’s Decor. The extra small dimensions make this heater very portable and perfect for smaller rooms and spaces..Includes fan for quick warming.Designer Brushed Aluminum Housing.Whisper quiet operation.1 year manufacturer’s warranty.2 Settings: 800W, 1200W.Bonus 1 year free subscription coupon to Better Homes Garden Magazine included in packaging.Overheat protection shuts heater off automatically.Ultra-compact, upscale design complements any room decor