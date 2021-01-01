Zephyr 1200 CFM 48" Wide Range Hood Insert w/ RF Remote & Electronic Touch Controls - AK9246AS

Zephyr AK9246AS 450 - 1200 CFM 48 Inch Wide Stainless Steel Range Hood Insert with RF Remote and Electronic Touch Controls from the Monsoon Collection Features:Includes a powerful 1200 CFM built-in blower, ideal for quickly clearing your kitchen of unwanted air pollutionEasy to clean dishwasher safe pro baffle filters trap and remove unwanted contaminants such as grease and odorsBathe your cook top in the warm glow of 4 dual level halogen bulbsInnovative electronic 6-speed controls provide for unparalleled mastery of your kitchen environmentBeautiful and stylish stainless steel constructionADA compliant RF remote included to safely control the hood without the danger of reaching over the cook topMake-up air kit available (see model number MUA0101A, sold separately)Product Technologies: Essentials Wireless Remote: This ADA approved wireless remote control uses push-button controls to power on your hood, control the fan speed, clock and lighting. It is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand and can be tucked neatly out of the way, giving maximum space on your countertop.Specifications:CFM: 450 to 1200Width: 46-3/8"Depth: 19-1/2"Height: 12"Height Above Cook top: 26" to 36"Voltage: 120Sones: 3.5 to 9Blower Speeds: 6Duct Size: 10" RoundDuct Discharge: VerticalProduct Variations:AK9228AS: 30" Wide Monsoon Range Hood InsertAK9234AS: 36" Wide Monsoon Range Hood InsertAK9240AS: 42" Wide Monsoon Range Hood InsertAK9246AS (This Model): 48" Wide Monsoon Range Hood Insert Stainless Steel