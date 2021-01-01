From newport brass
Newport Brass 1200-3916 Metropole 16" Grab Bar Satin Nickel (PVD) Accessory Grab Bar
Newport Brass 1200-3916 Metropole 16" Grab Bar Newport Brass 1200-3916 Features:Meets American Disability Act (ADA) requirementsMake your bathroom and home a safer placeHelps the elderly and those with disabilities to support themselves in the bathroomProtect your children so that they don't slip and fall when standing in the tubIncludes durable mounting hardware for a secure installationNewport Brass 1200-3916 Specifications:Center to Center: 16" (distance between installation centers)Projection (Depth): 2-3/4'' (from wall to edge of product)Height: 3” (from top to bottom) Satin Nickel (PVD)