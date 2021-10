This accessory became a must have for us. Our customers and us do so much on it that we can’t live without it. It adds 120 square inches of grilling surface. We use it to sear all kind of fishes and cook veggies. It is perfect to fry and egg and bacon for breakfast on a weekend or even a breaded skirt steak. Made entirely of 304 Stainless Steel. *ONLY FOR TAGWOOD BBQ PRODUCTS*