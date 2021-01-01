120 Pieces 7.3 Inch Plastic Round Top Swizzle Sticks, Crystal and Gold

Best Quality Guranteed. Crystal swizzle sticks: made of durable quality plastic, toxic free and odor free, safe to use; disposable for easy clean up, or hand wash for reuse, great for daily using Size: each plastic stick is about 18.1 cm/ 7 inch in length, great size fits most small coffee cups and disposable lid, which ideal for stirring your favorite cocktails and mixed drinks Unique design: clear plastic pick stirrers with ball on top, simple, popular and contemporary design to keep fruit and vegetable garnishes in place Wide application: Stir hot and cold drinks, great for mixing drinks such as coffee, tea, mixed drinks, cocktails, hot chocolate, etc.; Convenient for daily use, dining out and office use, also great for parties and events Package: each package comes with 120 packs plastic mixing sticks, suitable for restaurants, bar supply, coffee shop, institution, concession stand, school, office breakroom and for daily home use