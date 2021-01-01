LA Linen 120 in. Jade Polyester Poplin Round Tablecloth, Green

This tablecloth measures 120 in. round and it's often used on a 60 in. round table (seating 8 to 10 chairs), reaching the floor for a formal look. The tablecloth can also be used on a 72 in. round table, the tablecloth would be 6 in. from the floor making it ideal for outdoor use. The tablecloth is made in 3 panels in a symmetrical pattern to ensure the size to be 120 in. round, the seams are made with a 5 thread over lock machine for durability and the edges are serged for a clean look. Color: Jade.