Beautiful crochet tab top sheer window panels add classic elegance to any window arrangement. Available in white and ivory. As your definitive home decor destination, Manor Luxe feels that every day should be lived fashionably. Our distinctive designs, rich details, and tempting accessories are sure to endlessly fulfill your homes finicky fashion sense. Whether you are keeping up with the ever changing colors of the holidays and seasons, looking for a stunning piece to tie your existing interior decor together while staying in tune with your individual style, or simply in need of an easy care focal point for an upcoming party or event, Manor Luxe has stylish creations that will complete your look and win complements at your next gathering. MANOR LUXE 120-in Ivory Polyester Sheer Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel in Off-White | ML-1011048120IVORY