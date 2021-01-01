From best home fashion

Best Home Fashion 120-in Chocolate Polyester Blackout Back Tab Curtain Panel Pair in Brown | SOLID-120-CHOCOLATE

$61.99
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Our Back Tab Blackout Curtains are a smart and stylish addition to any room. The unique hanging style creates beautiful pleats for a tailored look that elegantly accents any window. Stylish and practical, these panels also feature a triple weave fabric for maximum privacy, insulation, and light control. Best Home Fashion 120-in Chocolate Polyester Blackout Back Tab Curtain Panel Pair in Brown | SOLID-120-CHOCOLATE

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com