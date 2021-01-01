South Point Hospitality 120 GSM Luxury Soft 100% Microfiber Individual Sheet Set - King - White

Made of 100% super soft polyester using 120 GSM microfiber, this South Point Hospitality Hotel Bedding Collection will give your guests the ultimate feeling of comfort and relaxation after a long journey. These sheets are durable and easily machine washable making it easy for you and your staff to maintain the high end feel and appearance of the bedding as well as last for years to come. With wrinkle resistant capabilities as well as iron optional feature, these sheets will add the cozy yet professional touch to each room. The flat sheet and pillowcases include a 4" self hem and the fitted sheet can fit up to a 14" mattress depth. The Flat sheet case pack includes 12 flat sheets, the fitted sheet case pack includes 12 fitted sheets and the pillowcase case pack includes 12 pillowcases. The individual sheet sets each include a flat sheet, fitted sheet and pillowcases. Size specifications include: Twin XL Flat: 66 x 104 inch; Twin Fitted: 39 x 75 x 12 inch, fitting up to 15" mattress depth; Full XL Flat: 81 x 110 inch; Full Fitted: 54 x 80 x 12 inc, fitting up to 15" mattress depth; Queen XL Flat: 90 x 115 inch; Queen Fitted: 60 x 80 x 12 inch, fitting up to a 15" mattress depth; King XL Flat: 108 x 115 inch; King Fitted: 76 x 80 x 12 inch, fitting up to a 15" mattress depth; Standard Case: 20 x 32 inch andKing Case: 20 x 40 inch. Size: Queen