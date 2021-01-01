From creative converting
Creative Converting 120-Count Paper Treat Bags Teal Lagoon
Advertisement
120-Count (12 packages of 10) paper treat bags Bags measure 8.75 x 6.5-Inches White with colorful polka dots in yellow, red, blue, green, and purple Bags are great for filling with candy, treats, and party favors for birthdays, classroom and holiday parties, bake Sales, weddings and baby showers Partner with Creative Converting for the best in decorations for holiday celebrations and theme parties, Weight: 1.47 Pounds, Manufacturer: Creative Converting