12 x 18 Pacifica Lumbar Throw Pillow by Astella in Dewey

You?ve set up your dream space to rest and relax in, it features that beautiful chair or love seat you pinned to your inspiration board months ago and went back and forth about repeatedly in your mind, agonizing over when and whether you should get it for what seemed like forever. Sitting on it for the first time felt like real bliss, just as you hoped it would... But then, slowly and surely a feeling crept into your mind that something you can?t quite help is ever-so-slightly missing; A brush of color here, some extra support to lay down with there, just a finishing touch to push you over the edge. You deserve to fall all the way in love with your sanctuary, adding a sumptuous Dewey Accent Lumbar Pillow from our engrossing collection of Pacifica pillows, by Astella. At 12 inches by 18 inches in size, our Accent Lumbar Pillow is just the right size to splash color and design onto the canvas of your furniture, but because of the 20% additional fiber fill we?ve added to this pillow, it will do the job supporting your comfort and then it will rebound well after you?ve used it again and again. Our ethereal ?Dewey? pattern adds lush botanic and natural design elements to your space, gracefully inviting you and your guests. This Pacifica pillow is protected by powerful Scotchgard protector which helps repel liquids and block stains without changing the look and feel of the fabric. That means you can wipe the surface clean before the mess sinks in for beautiful, long-lasting wear. What?s more, our pillow skins are made with solution dyed fabrics that hold their color and feel against punishing exposure to the sun?s rays and are woven with a remarkable jacquard construction that gives you unparalleled soft and cozy hand feel. The wonderful result is that you can enjoy these striking décor notes anywhere you need without compromising comfort, style, or convenience in any of your spaces, indoors and outside. Lastly, the pillow skin zips open so that you can remove or replace the fill pouch and machine wash the skin with cold water and air dry the fabric, making it simple to keep your pillow fresh and beautiful season after season. Every space you live in deserves to be embellished and adorned with the most personal and indulgent elements available to you. Bring home that finishing touch today, with our wonderful collection of Pacifica Pillows, made with performance fabrics, and offered to you by Astella.