From vovov

12 x 16inches Open Top and ziplock 59 x 79inches AntiStatic ESD Shielding Bag with 20 Antistatic Label for Motherboard LCD Screen Video Card HDD.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Open Top Antistatic Bags 12 x 16inches (about 30 x 40cm) , Zip Lock Antistatic Bags 5.9 x 7.9inches (about 15x20cm) Made of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) ,APET/CPP Non-toxic and Free from Extraneous Odor. It can Prevent Static Electricity Effectively. Protect your I/O devices, Hard Drive, Motherboard, Video Cards, Sensitive Electronic Components RAMs, Processor Re-sealable with zip lock design, reusable. Semi - transparent Package Contents: Open Top Antistatic Bags, Zip Lock Antistatic Bags, 20pcs Antistatic Label

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com