Teks roofing screws provide secure metal to metal fastening with strong holding power, without the need to pre-drill! Engineered drill-point and flute remove material efficiently and properly size the hole for threads. Ideal for attaching roofing and wall panels to steel framing. Self-sealing neoprene washer provides a waterproof seal and a premium finish provides exceptional corrosion resistance in harsh outdoor environments. Installs with a standard screwgun and a 5/16 in. hex drive bit. Teks #12 x 1-in Zinc-Plated Zinc-Plated Self-Drilling Roofing Screws (80-Count) | 21412.0