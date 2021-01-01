From granite stone diamond

Granite Stone Diamond 12 in. Stainless Steel Blue Tri-Ply Base Premium Nonstick Chef's Quality Frying Pan

$49.99 on sale
($99.99 save 50%)
In stock
Buy at macys

Description

Granite Stone Stainless Steel - designed to deliver professional quality results day in and day out, we set out to create a high-quality, hard-working and affordable cookware collection for home chefs to use every single day. The result was a lightweight stainless-steel frying pan with a nonstick coating and achieves the ideal balance of professional-level performance, classic style and modern-day practicality.

