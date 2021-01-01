Small enough to fit on your kitchen counter, but large enough to help you prepare for any snack, meal or party, the Hamilton Beach countertop oven with convection and rotisserie boasts full-size oven performance in a compact, energy-efficient form. Designed with both kitchen style and practicality in mind, this oven is packed with versatile cooking options that range from baking cakes to broiling salmon to roasting an entire 5 lb. chicken. The wide interior and two adjustable cooking racks provide double the space for cooking multiple foods at once. There’s plenty of room in this countertop oven for any meal. It fits two 12 pizzas, two 9 in. x 13 in. casseroles, two cake pans, or fit an entire 5 lb. chicken using the revolving rotisserie. Take your roasting and baking results to the next level with two additional oven settings. The convection setting bakes faster and more evenly than traditional ovens. The rotisserie revolves meat while cooking, which locks in flavor and juices and turns the outside brown and crispy. Accessories included with your oven is everything you need to get baking, broiling and roasting right away. Including a removable drip tray, rotisserie skewer and lifter, 2 oven racks, 2 baking pans and a broiler rack. Hamilton Beach 12-Slice Black Convection Toaster Oven with Rotisserie (1500-Watt) | 31105D