Create a streamlined and perfectly integrated jewelry organization in your Avera Closet with our exclusive Avera Jewelry Organizer Trays. Designed to fit seamlessly within the Avera Closet system, each tray is completely modular and beautifully constructed from materials of the utmost quality. While they fit perfectly within the system, they can also be easily taken out, rearranged and reconfigured depending on what jewelry you wear most.