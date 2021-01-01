GEARWRENCH 12 Pt. Ratcheting Combination Wrench, 8mm - 9108D

Leading manufacturer of high-quality tools Made to withstand even the most demanding jobs International renown for our diverse range of products All our products have been designed with the requirements of the professional in mind Trusted, designed, and used by experts Surface Drive provides a stronger grip on fasteners, reducing fastener rounding Sleek head design enables access to tight spots where a ratchet will not fit Ratcheting box-end needs as little as 5 degrees to move fastener VS 30 degrees for standard box end wrenches