12 Portable DVD Player with 5Hour Rechargeable Battery 10 Swivel Display Screen SD Card Slot and USB Port with 18 Meter Car Charger and Power.

Best Quality Guranteed. WATCH MOVIES FOR LONGERWith the built-in high-capacity 2,500 mAh rechargeable lithium battery, you can enjoy watching your favorite DVDs for up to 5 hours. It can even be powered by your car charger or AC adapter, ensuring you can use it for longer anytime, anywhere. SUPPORTS HUGE ARRAY OF MULTIMEDIASupports direct play of CD, DVD, CD-R/RW, DVD -R/+R, DVD+RW/-RW, VCD, SVCD (but not blu-ray DVD). It is region free. In addition, it supports max 32GB USB and SD cards for playing MP3/WMA/WAV, JPEG, MPEG2/AVI/DIVX. SWIVEL SCREENNever be stuck for a viewing angle as the 10" swivel display screen (1024*600 TFT-LCD ) with 270-degree rotation and 180 degrees flip allows you to get the perfect view every time. It can be easily swiveled and attached to the car headrest when you are on road trips. MULTIPLE WAYS TO PLAYNeed it bigger? The AV output allow it to be connected to a TV for you to enjoy f