URREA 12-Point Striking Wrench - 2-1/8” Black Flat Strike Wrench with Straight Pattern Design & Extra Wide Striking Zone - 2734SW

EXTRA WIDE STRIKING ZONE - Designed with extra large strike point to increase safety and allow for easy, accurate blows 12-POINT BOX END - Precisely manufactured 12-point end for easy access to fasteners in tight spaces DURABLE BLACK OXIDE FINISH - Corrosion and rust resistant black oxide finish eliminates chrome particle shedding in sensitive work environments and provides enhanced durability for extended tool life FORGED FROM USA STEEL - Hot drop forged with tool grade American steel to provide highest quality, longest lasting wrenches available 100 YEAR WARRANTY - Pros need tools they can depend on, that's why we offer a 100 year warranty against any manufacturer defect on all Urrea mechanics wrenches and wrench sets