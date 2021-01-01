Mainstays 12-Piece Dinnerware Set

Set a place on your table for simple elegance with the Mainstays 12-Piece White Dinnerware Set. This lovely dish set includes four bowls, four dinner plates, and four salad plates to provide full service for four. Crafted in stoneware with a beautiful white porcelain look, this set is equally welcoming for casual meals and formal dinners alike. This dishwasher- and microwave-safe dining set is easy to care for and will hold up to years of use while looking great on your table. Whether it’s a night in enjoying dinner with the family or a household event with guests, the Mainstays 12-Piece White Dinnerware Set is a versatile choice everyone will love.