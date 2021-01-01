White 12 Photo Frame Collage Clock : Wood|Metal

Add unique style to your home with this beautiful and one-of-a-kind collage clock. The White 12 Photo Frame Collage Clock will look great in any living space. Clock measures 20L x 1.5W x 20H in. Crafted of wood and metal Hues of white and black Photo collage design Accommodates four (4) 3.5 x 4.5 photos and eight (8) 3x3 photos Hangs from back-mounted hardware Weight: 2.5 lbs. Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.