The modular storage bin system is built to meet your needs. These 5.7 QT stack and pull™ storage boxes easily store shoes, craft supplies, office supplies, and more. Sturdy buckle-up latches keep the lid securely in place, and the built-in handle makes it easy to pull the plastic bin off of a shelf. Storing boxes stack neatly with other units in the stack and pull™ series. Made in the USA. Set of twelve. IRIS 12-Pack Stack and Pull Medium 1.25-Gallon (5.7-Quart) Clear Tote with Latching Lid | 580035