Often called the "moss rose" or "sun rose", portulaca are beautiful plants with delicate rose-like blooms that come in a wide range of colors. This 12 pack is great for adding bold, seasonal color to your landscape in flower beds, around mailboxes, and when creating borders. Planting in groups of 12 will create a full, bold garden. Plant with other colorful annuals, perennials, or grasses to create texture and interest in your landscape or container. Portulaca needs well-drained soil to flourish and they are very heat tolerant plants that spread easily and attract butterflies and other pollinators. Lowe's 12-Pack Moss Rose in Tray (L2535) | NURSERY