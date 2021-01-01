Find the 12" Red Orchid, Berries & Pine Arrangement in Cream Planter at Michaels. com. With so many elements mixed into one, this artificial orchid, berry and pine arrangement will lend a playful character to your living room and brighten up any dull décor or ornaments. With so many elements mixed into one, this artificial orchid, berry and pine arrangement will lend a playful character to your living room and brighten up any dull décor or ornaments. It features romantic, dramatic red blooms and berries bursting out that are surrounded by realistic pinecones and lush green leaves, all held in a round ceramic vase. Because of its unique look, be sure to place this where it can be easily seen, like on your coffee or entryway table and settle it next to a set of books for a flawless finish. Details: Green and red plants with cream planter 12" x 11" x 9" Realistic details Synthetic materials Recommended for indoor or covered outdoor use | 12" Red Orchid, Berries & Pine Arrangement in Cream Planter By Nearly Natural | Michaels®