12 Months of Therapy - Hilarious Merry Christmas Card with Envelope (4.63 x 6.75 Inch) - Funny Family Xmas Greeting Card for Husband, Brother, Men.

CARDS INSIDE GREETING READS - Have a crazy-good Christmas! - Heres a humorous Christmas card featuring a funny conversation of a couple talking about their crazy way of spending Christmas with family hoping that it will not make them set back 12 months of therapy. Share the gift of fun and laughter with this funny card. SIZE - This 4.63 x 6.75 inch card has enough space inside so you can write your lovely and heartfelt sentiments for your favorite people. Send this hilarious gift card along with your own sense of humor words to family or friends. Theyll definitely get a good laugh from your unique gift. MERRY CHRISTMAS CARD - This beautiful Christmas card is the perfect notecard to send to everyone in the family if you want to give them something that will surely put a smile on their faces. While this card is a family-oriented one, it is also perfect for the season as it has Happy Holidays timely and adorable design. The greeting cards cover page is slightly longer than the back