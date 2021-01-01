From small dog electronics
12 inch Zip Ties Heavy Duty Black Zip Ties Cable Ties Straps amp Zipties Plastic Ties Wire Ties Wraps for Cables
Advertisement
THE BEST ZIP TIES FOR YOUR EVERY NEED! - Our premium zip ties are designed to be the strongest, most resilient and longest-lasting in the industry. Choose your desired length and enjoy the security that comes with the highest quality zip ties today! INDUSTRIAL DURABILITY FOR EVERYDAY USE - From small to big, white or black, these zipties are made exclusively from nylon PA 6/6 - the highest standard in the book. They are pliable and flexible yet with a tensile strength thats 10x stronger than competing zip ties! Use them for any application, for your house, vehicle, workshop, or quick fixes. CAN TAKE THE HEAT! - Your safe in any condition! All our zip ties are tested up to a 94V.2 flammability standard, and still work perfectly in a wide range of temperatures, from 5 - 140F. On top of that, they come with UV protection as standard, so they will maintain their strength and effectiveness come hell or high water! A WIDE RANGE OF OPTIONS - Dont compromise on your zi