Perfect for both cutting and servingBamboo board, reversible cutting surfacePerfect for slicing, dicing and servingGreat for all food prepping needsProtects countertops during food preparationFarberware Bamboo Cutting BoardsEasy on knife blades, Bamboo is 100% natural and an excellent alternative to wood as Bamboo is substantially stronger. Harder and denser than wood, Bamboo resists scratching and is lightweight, making it easy to move and store. Good for the environment, Bamboo is one of the most renewable resources in the world. Bamboo's unique combination of strength, durability, and ease-of-care makes these cutting boards the perfect addition to any chef's kitchen.Most Versatile Board in the KitchenFarberware Bamboo Cutting Boards have a reversible cutting surface perfect for all kinds of food prep. Bamboo cutting boards are excellent for slicing cooked meats or poultry, chopping veggies or slicing fruit. Because of their natural beauty, these boards can be use to serve appetizers or sliced artisan breads, as well as an impressive meat and cheese platter.How to Care for Your Cutting BoardsBamboo: To extend the life of the cutting boards, hand wash with warm water and a mild detergent; rinse and dry immediately to preserve the boards durability. Do not put in the dishwasher or submerge in water. Farberware Bamboo cutting boards are pre-oiled with FDA-safe oil and should be oiled occasionally with a high-quality mineral oil to preserve the life of your board.Farberware 12-inch x 16-inch Bamboo Cutting Board with Metal Handles: 5264586