12-Inch Sheet Pan With 2 Wooden Sticks, Non-Stick Rimmed Sheet Pan Nougat Mold For Oven Roasting Meat Bread Battenberg Pizzas Pastries 10.1" X 12.1" X

0.8MM CARBON STEELFast heating: Less cooking time, better lock in the nutrients of foodEven heating: Maintain consistent maturity, color and taste of foodLow energy consumption: Save your time and moneyHigh strength: Strong material, superior performance in the oven, feel thicker on the handBaking tips: Baking temperature is not recommended to exceed 428 ℉SUPERIOR NON-STICKFood grade: Silicone coating, non-Teflon, PTFE & PFOA freeHigh temperature resistance: No harmful substance precipitation, non-sticky superior performanceBake everything: Breakfast, lunch, dinner, bread, cake, snacks, fried eggs, meat, barbecue, dessert, candy, etc.Good life diet: Less oil also has good non-stickinessEasy release: After slightly cooling, it can be easily demoulded. Maintaining the integrity and beauty of pastriesEasy clean: Hand wash with warm soapy water, then wipe, and finally dry through ovenWARPING RESISTANCEEnhanced edge: Stronger traction, more stable overall baking tray, not easy to warp in high temperatureSeamless Link: Durable, food without residue, easy to cleanLonger service life: Better performance, more lasting lifetimeStandard size, can be used with our baking toolsClean tip: Avoid soaking, after cleaning, thoroughly dry through oven as soon as possible