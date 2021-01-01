12 inch Portable Blu Ray DVD Player with Rechargeable Battery Support HDMI Out MP4 1080P Dolby Audio Sync Screen USB SD

Blu Ray Portable DVD PlayerFor DVD: Region Free; For Blu Ray Disc: A Region (Not support 2K/4K/3D BLU). Support USB/SD/MMC up to 128GB, FAT32. HDMI OutputSynchronize up to 1080P video to TV or other digital devices for bigger screen. Compatible with multiple 1080P video formats: MP4/MKV/FLV/MPEG/MPG/TS/TRP/VOB/RMVB/AVI/MOV/ASF/WMV. 5-Hour DVD or 3-Hour Blu Ray Disc PlayingThis portable blu ray player can be used anytime anywhere for enjoying your favorite movies, videos, cartoons, music and pictures. Dolby Digital SoundCreate an amazing viewing experience, as you were at cinema. 6.6 Feet AUX cable connecting to car stereo or speaker system for an immersive effect. Package ContentsPortable Blu Ray Player, Infrared Remote Controller, AV Cable, AUX Cable, Wall Charger, Cigarette Charger, User Manual and 100% Customer Service.