From dakota fields
12-Inch Melamine Mixing And Serving Bowls | Set Of 2 In 2 Colors
Advertisement
We are committed to using only the best BPA-free, food safe materials to create products you can feel good about using every day."Top Rack Dishwasher SafePlace on the top rack or hand-wash to maintain the clarity of our products. Enjoy stylish designs and colors that will last"Durable MaterialsConsumer safety and peace of mind is our top priority. our products are made from durable materials that will not shatter like glass.