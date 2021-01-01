Zinus 12 Inch Gel-Infused Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress / Cooling Gel Foam / Pressure Relieving / CertiPUR-US Certified / Bed-in-a-Box, Twin

AS COOL AS IT GETS - Settle in to a bed made with our most cooling formula yet, promising perfectly temperature-regulated sleep and a clean feeling night after night, all thanks to our enveloping memory foam packed with cooling gel and green tea PRESSURE-RELIEVING FOAMS - 2 inch ultra-cooling gel and green tea infused memory foam, 3 inches soft comfort foam, and 7 total inches durable high density base support foam; ideal for side sleepers and average-weight sleepers CERTIPUR US CERTIFIED - Highest quality foam is CertiPUR US Certified for durability, performance, and content. All sizes are subject to +/- 0.5 inch EXPERTLY PACKAGED - Our technology allows this mattress to be efficiently compressed into one box that’s easily shipped and maneuvered into the bedroom; simply unbox, unroll and this mattress does the rest, expanding to its original shape within 72 hours Worry-free 10 year limited warranty included; twin mattress supports a maximum weight of 250 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 500 lbs