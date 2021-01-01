Woodard & Charles 12-Inch Acacia Oval Tray, Medium, Brown

THE COMPANY: Since 1975, Woodard & Charles has been an importer and distributor of high quality serving accessories for use in homes, restaurant and hotels. SIZE: Our 8"W x 12"L, natural acacia wood, medium oval tray is perfect for all of your entertaining and serving needs. Whether you are having a party at home of if you are a restaurant. Smaller, larger sizes and different finishes are available. ESPONSIBLY PRODUCED: Our trays are responsibly produced in Thailand using responsibly harvested acacia wood. THE PERFECT TRAY FOR HOME ENTERTAINING FOR YOURSELF OR FOR A GIFT: Our medium tray is perfect as a wedding, engagement or shower gift. It is also the perfect housewarming present. RESTAURANTS: These trays are used by many restaurants for a variety of reasons. PROLONGING THE LIFE OF YOUR TRAY: By taking a few simple steps you will significantly increase the life of your tray: never put in the microwave, dishwasher or freezer. When not using the tray, try to store away from direct sunlight in a well-ventilated area. Try to keep the tray away from hot air vents. EASY TO CLEAN: After use, hand-wipe the tray with a damp cloth and immediately dry. From time to time, you may want to wipe the tray with a bit of mineral oil – do not use olive or vegetable oil!, Manufacturer: Woodard and Charles