Patton Wall Decor 12 Inch Bronze 12 Traditional Roman Numeral Clock
This beautiful bronze 12 inch decorative clock looks great when added to almost any style decor The elegant oil-rubbed bronze finish is hand painted to the clock's frame which matches perfectly with the antiqued cream face paper Black finished clock hands coordinate with the timeless roman numerals number Both hour and minute hands are added to keep time but not take away from the design of the clock Lightweight, protective glass will keep your clock looking great for years material type: Injection Glass