Apollo Tile Blue Gray 12 in. x 12.9 in. Triangle Matte Finished Glass Mosaic Tile (5.38 sq. ft./Case), Blue;Gray

Beautiful and rich, these words are synonymous with these Triangle tiles. If you are thinking of switching from a straightforward pattern to an unconventional geometric pattern, these tiles are the best option for you. They are made of glass that is not difficult to clean, impervious to scratches, and suitable for low-traffic areas. Whether you plan to remodel the backsplashes, embellishing borders, decorating a feature wall, these tiles will improve any area with their staggering allure. Color: Blue;Gray.