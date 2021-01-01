Aspen Creative Corporation 12 in. x 9 in. Light Blue and Patriotic Accents Hardback Empire Lamp Shade

Aspen Creative is dedicated to offering a wide assortment of attractive and well-priced portable lamps, kitchen pendants, vanity wall fixtures, outdoor lighting fixtures, lamp shades, and lamp accessories. We have in-house designers that follow current trends and develop cool new products to meet those trends. Aspen Creative offers a 1 pack transitional hardback empire lamp shade in light blue with patriotic accents. Made with tetoron cotton fabric. The lamp shade size is 6 in. top, 12 in. bottom and 9 in. slant height. This lamp shade is a spider construction which is designed to attach to a lamp harp. Suitable for table lamps, accent lamps, vintage lamps, candle stick lamps, kid's room lamps, bedroom lamps, bedroom table lamps, night stand lamps, reading lamps, bedside reading lamps, living room end table lamps and bedroom night stand lamps.