The Minnie compact travel pillow if the perfect all-around pillow for travel. The cute removable, washable cover has a fabric snap that allows it to be fastened to the strap of a bag or suitcase during travel. The Minnie is lightweight and fully adjustable - there is a hidden zipper inside. It is oh-so-soft and perfectly conforms to the contours of the neck during a long flight. Once there, the Minnie can be used as a lash pillow or wrinkle pillow on top of the bed pillow. DII 12-in x 8-in Polyester Fiber U-shaped Head Rest Pillow in Purple | BAMZ-T970MOC