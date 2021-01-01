From ekena millwork
Ekena Millwork 12 in. x 60 in. Lifetime Open Louvered Vinyl Standard Cathedral Top Center Mullion Shutters Pair in Paintable
Our Standard Open Louver Shutters provide a measure of simple, undeniable elegance. The precise, authentic depth of our louvers creates vivid character and interesting shadows for a more scenic facade, whether for contemporary designs or more historical looks. The shutters complement styles from Cape Cod to Federal, Shingle Style, Foursquare and more. Color: Paintable.