Ply Gem 12 in. x 55 in. Open Louvered Polypropylene Shutters Pair in Peppercorn

Its easy to add a decorative touch to your home with these beautiful Louvered Shutters from Ply Gem. Inspired by the classic Old World and early American style, they capture the rich, natural texture of real wood without the splitting, cracking and peeling. Built strong and thick, they're high quality and simple to install. Best of all, they're guaranteed to last a lifetime. Ply Gem shutters feature a tough acrylic coating to protect against sun, wind and rain, and they come in a wide variety of standard heights and widths as well as special order sizes to fit virtually any window. Ply Gem Louvered Shutters can be paired with arched tops to accent circle top windows for added height and impact. Color: Peppercorn.