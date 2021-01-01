From builders edge
Builders Edge 12 in. x 25 in. Louvered Vinyl Exterior Shutters Pair in White
Builders Edge decorative 12 in. x 25 in. Louvered Vinyl Exterior Shutters Pair in White are designed with a deep wood-grain texture for the appearance of wood shutters without the maintenance worries of wood. Durable copolymer construction features molded-through color so there is no paint to ever scratch or flake. Our shutters install on any surface: wood, vinyl, stucco, brick or fiber cement. Includes Shutter-Look fasteners for installation. Limited lifetime warranty.