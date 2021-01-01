From grabcessories
Grabcessories 12 in. x 1.25 in. Concealed Screw ADA Compliant Grab Bar with Standard Smooth Grip in Satin Stainless Steel, Silver
The Grabcessories 12 in. x 1-1/4 in. Grab Bar with Smooth Grip, provides additional safety and security in the bath. A special hole pattern on the mounting flange makes for easy installation. The flange cover conceals the screws for a finished look. Made of rust resistant stainless steel for durability. Add our small LiveSafe anchors for mounting in hollow walls.