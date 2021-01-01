From ivy hill tile
Ivy Hill Tile 12 in. x 24 in. Evermore Light Gray 3D Concrete Look Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (6 pieces / 11.62 sq. ft. / case)
Have you ever found that one perfect piece that you didn't even realize you were searching for. Finding its inspiration in life's little happenstances, this is our newest porcelain series that will fit a variety of design motifs making it the ideal choice for a low maintenance tile for your next residential or commercial project. Also available in a 3D and chevron format. Color: Light Gray.