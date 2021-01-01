Pure Garden 12 in. x 12 in. Brown Outdoor Interlocking Slat Polypropylene Patio and Deck Tile Flooring (Set of 6)

Breathe new life into your outdoor spaces with the Outdoor Interlocking Patio and Deck Tiles (Set of 6) by Pure Garden. Each tile in this set of 6 is made of sturdy polypropylene, which makes them durable enough to resist fading and damage from rain, sun and other weather conditions as well as damage from insects. These tiles snap together in minutes without tools to cover a 5.5 sq. ft. area, making them perfect for covering unsightly concrete on balconies, patios and other outdoor spaces. Each tile features an open pattern design that allows air to flow freely and water to drain, protecting your outdoor spaces from water and mildew damage and preventing slips and falls. They’re easy to maintain and clean; simply spray with water and scrub with a wide broom to keep your outdoor spaces looking beautiful. Color: Brown.