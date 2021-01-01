Art3dwallpanels 12 in. x 12 in. x 0.06 in. Peel and Stick Kitchen Backsplash Tile in Brown (6-Sheets)

Art3dwallpanel peel and stick tiles are smart and unique products that will simplify your life. The tiles can be easily installed directly over existing panels or smooth surface. Especially designed for kitchen backsplashes and bathroom backsplashes, the tiles are resistant to the heat of stovetops and the humidity of bathrooms. Surface Requirement: The tile need to be installed over clean and sleek surface. Please note that rough surfaces such as porous wood, embossed ceramic tiles or textured wallpaper are not suitable to install; Not all the latex/repainted walls can be installed directly, for latex or repainted wall, the 3M Spray Adhesive is recommended. Tiles should not directly contact with flames, steam or submerse in water. Do not install tiles less than 16 in. away from the top of stove. The new arrived peel and stick wall tiles may have little gel smell. The smell will dispel in 2-3 days. If you want to remove the tile, you could use a hair dryer to warm up the adhesive and pull softly starting with the corners. Then use a cleaning product to remove the excess glue left by the peel and stick tiles. Color: Brown.