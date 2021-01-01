From the stupell home decor collection

The Stupell Home Decor Collection 12 in. x 12 in. "Surreal Blue Bunny Wonderland Floral Tea Party in a Forest Landscape" by Nagel Mermaid Wood Wall Art, Multi-colored

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

All of our wall plaques start off as high quality lithograph prints that are then mounted on durable MDF wood. Each piece is hand finished and comes with a fresh layer of foil on the sides to give it a crisp clean look. It arrives ready to hang with no installation required and comes with sturdy clear corners to keep it from damaging in transit. Color: Multi-colored.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com