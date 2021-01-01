From instant mosaic

Instant Mosaic 12 in. x 12 in. Peel and Stick Natural Stone Wall Tile

$15.85
In stock
Description

DIYers of any skill level can install this beautiful Peel and Stick Natural Stone Wall Tile. Each 12 in. x 12 in. tile from Instant Mosaic has 144 individual travertine stones pre-attached to the backing, which peels and adheres to most dry, flat, free-of-dust surfaces. A mix of brown and tan produces a visually striking array that coordinates with most decor schemes-perfect for adding some allure to bathrooms, kitchens and feature walls indoors or outdoors.

