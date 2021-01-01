Instant Mosaic 12 in. x 12 in. Peel and Stick Faux White Marble and Brushed Stainless Metal Wall Tile, Faux White Marble and Brushed Stainless Steel

Peel and Stick Faux White Marble and Brushed Stainless Metal Wall Tile from Instant Mosaic installs easily over existing tiles or drywall to give your bathroom, kitchen or feature walls an elegant, affordable facelift. The unique marble and metallic pattern furnishes a modern twist to your room aesthetic, certain to extinguish the drabness of your existing motif. You won't need any adhesive, caulk or grout to install these 12 in. x 12 in. tiles-just undo the paper backing and adhere to a dry, flat, dust-free surface. Color: Faux White Marble and Brushed Stainless Steel.