From stupell industries
Stupell Industries 12 in. x 12 in. "Living On Lake Time Chair And Paddle Country Word Design" by Daphne Brissonnet Framed Wall Art, White
Advertisement
First came wood, then came canvas, and now we introduce our 'Framed Giclee Textured Wall Art. We start with a giclee lithograph mounted on wood, and finish it with a texturized brush stroke finish. We didn't stop there though as we fit it within a 1.5 inch thick ebony wood grain frame to add depth and dimension. Ready to hang. Color: White.