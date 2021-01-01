From the stupell home decor collection
The Stupell Home Decor Collection 12 in. x 12 in. "Dream Rainbow Golden Unicorn" by Daphne Polselli Wood Framed Wall Art, Multi-Colored
First came wood, then came canvas, and now we introduce our 'Framed Giclee Textured Wall Art.' We start with a giclee lithograph mounted on wood, and finish it with a texturized brush stroke finish. We did not stop there though as we fit it within a 1.5 in. thick ebony wood grain frame to add depth and dimension. Ready to hang. Color: Multi-Colored.